Gregory Wayne Spurlock
Independence - Gregory Wayne Spurlock, 59, passed away on August 28, 2020. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his Father, Lowell Spurlock; Greg is survived by his Mother, Peggy Spurlock; Sister, Karen Spurlock; Brothers, Darryl Spurlock (Gina), Scott Spurlock (Paula Banks) and David Spurlock (Bobbie Kilburn); Several Nieces & Nephews. A Graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
