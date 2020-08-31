1/
Gregory Wayne Spurlock
Independence - Gregory Wayne Spurlock, 59, passed away on August 28, 2020. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his Father, Lowell Spurlock; Greg is survived by his Mother, Peggy Spurlock; Sister, Karen Spurlock; Brothers, Darryl Spurlock (Gina), Scott Spurlock (Paula Banks) and David Spurlock (Bobbie Kilburn); Several Nieces & Nephews. A Graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
