Greta Hodge
Morgan Twp. - Beloved wife of the late Jasper Hodge; loving mother of Glenn (Rhonda) Hodge, Kathleen (Leslie) Houser, and Mark Hodge; loving grandmother to Anthony, Brian, Laura (Joel), David, Ethan, Clara, Cody, and Chloe; great grandmother of Jasmine, Aubryana and Graham; sister of Sterling (Gay) Keeton and Travis Keeton. May 14, 2019. Age 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Alta (Williams) Keeton, and her sister Glenna Bell. A Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 AM until the Funeral at 12 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019