Morning View - Grover Kash Holbrook, of Morning View, KY passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Bays, KY (Breathitt County) on July 28, 1928; the son of Harlan and Mattie (Risner) Holbrook. Grover served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Army 1952-1954. He served in the KY National Guard for 21 years retiring as Staff Sargent. Grover taught industrial arts for 27 years at: Simon Kenton H.S., Holmes H.S., Anderson H.S., Twenhofel Jr. H.S., Turkeyfoot Jr. H.S., and Hazel Green Academy. He was a member of Morning View United Methodist Church, and graduate of the first Kenton County Citizen's Police Academy. Grover loved farming, and the great outdoors, he was proprietor of Rector Ridge Tree Farm. His greatest joy came from spending time with his beloved family. Grover was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ina "Faye" (Gabbard) Holbrook. He is survived by his loving children, Gary Holbrook and Lisa Holbrook Bracke. He dearly loved his daughter in law, Gerri Trimmer Holbrook, son in law Ed Bracke, 5 grandchildren Jeremy, Brandon, Brittany Holbrook, Paige and Ian Bracke and 2 great grandchildren Hunter and Hailey Holbrook. He is also survived by his sister June Johns of Chipley, FL. 3 years ago, Grover unofficially adopted a much-loved daughter, Cathy Collins Stallings, and several friends he, Gary, and Lisa fondly referred to as "Grover's Villagers" (Cherlyn and Gracie Benningfield, Laura Ziegler, Jessica Wilzbach, Krystal Conner, Amy Menkhaus, Tammie and Todd Casson, Jackie, Jasmine, and Jessica Stone, Toni, Madison, and MaKenzie Prodoehl, Dawn Cropenbaker, Hannah and Jacob Klump, Megan Beal, Elizabeth Weyer, Lexi Crupper, Emily Cooper, and Michaela Epperson) In keeping with Grover's wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation will be held at Nicholson Christian Church 1970 Walton-Nicholson Rd, Independence KY. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 4pm - 7pm. Service to immediately follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Grover's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. To leave a condolence message or share a memory of Grover, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019