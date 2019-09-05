|
Guilford "Gil" Ewell Clifton, Jr.
Hebron - Guilford "Gil" Ewell Clifton, Jr., 87, Hebron, KY, formerly of Covington, went to be with his Lord on September 2, 2019 after a long-term illness. He passed away at Madonna Manor, surrounded by his loving family. He was a man of strong faith and conviction, always willing to lend a hand to help others, faithful and dedicated - especially to his wife and family. Gil instilled the value of "faith, family and integrity" in his children. Shortly after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he began his 36-year career with Delta Airlines. In 1959, Gil married Velma Rose Ayres after meeting and corresponding via mail while he was in the service. He was an active member and deacon of Hebron Baptist Church from 1971 until his death, serving in various leadership capacities. Gil was also an active member in the Hebron Lodge 757 F.&A.M. After his retirement from Delta in 1993, Gil remained actively involved in his church as well as the Christian Backside Ministry at Turfway Racetrack, Freemasonry, the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Program and the Volunteer Ambassador Program at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). He was preceded in death by his parents: Guilford Ewell Clifton, Sr., and Ella McPherson Clifton; sister: Jane Clifton Melton and brothers: Bobby Clifton and Carl Ray Clifton. Gil is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years: Velma Ayres Clifton; son: Steve Clifton and wife Sharon; daughters: Robyn Cain and husband Mark and Pamela Shults and husband Justin and eight grandchildren: Marshall Clifton, Sarah Clifton, Jonathan Cain, Christian Cain, Collin Cain, Hansen Shults, Kayla Shults and Holton Shults. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A reception and visitation will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the at . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019