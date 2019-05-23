|
Gus Bryan
Alexandria - "Bringing home a puppy is a countdown to sorrow." These words ring very true today. Our beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Gus, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 14 1/2.
Gus was born in November of 2004, shortly after he was brought to live here at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Early on we knew Gus was extra special. We never intended for him to become the funeral home grief therapy dog, but he took to it naturally. He was extremely friendly and helped to bring comfort to so many families. Children loved seeing Gus at the funeral home and he welcomed their affections by showing off his favorite dog trick. Over the years Gus has become well known in the community and oftentimes would have visitors stop by just to bring him treats. He always remembered his special friends and greeted them with excitement every time. Gus was a lover of couches, killer of squeaky toys, and thoroughly enjoyed running in the funeral home yard and on the family farm. He was also a past blue ribbon winner at the Alexandria Fair. Gus was a truly loyal companion and Man's Best Friend to his dog parents, Marvin and Terrie Bryan. He will be missed by the entire Bryan family and his co-workers at Alexandria Funeral Home. You were a "Good Boy" Gus! At the wishes of Gus's family please give your dog a hug, belly rub and an extra treat.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019