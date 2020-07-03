Guy Andre McIntosh



Covington - Guy Andre McIntosh, 70, of Covington, Ky, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Guy was born in Covington, Ky to Ada Leach McIntosh and Andre James McIntosh on March 30, 1950. After graduating from Holmes High School, he served in the United States Air Force (SAC division) during the Vietnam War. He attended Northern Kentucky University and Central Academy of Commercial Art, a prestigious art school located in Cincinnati, OH. He went on to study at Northwestern University to further his career in advertising arts. With over 40 years as an awardwinning illustrator and art director, Guy turned his focus to creating fine art in his remaining years. Guy is proceeded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee; his daughters, Andrea McIntosh and Kara McIntosh; his grandchildren, Clarissa McIntosh, Aryonna Durham and Logan McIntosh; great grandchildren, Raiden McIntosh, Sylas Estep and Robyn McIntosh; sisters, Tammy Stempfley and Michele McKee; longtime friends, Mike (Merf) Murphy and Tom Kroeger.



Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 4:00- 8:00 pm at Bellevue Beach Park, 643Frank Benke Way, Bellevue, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store