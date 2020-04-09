Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Collins Jr.

Add a Memory
Guy Collins Jr. Obituary
Guy Collins, Jr.

Covington - Guy Collins, Jr. Age 95. Passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at his residence in Covington, KY. retired tool &die maker for General Motors, Navy Veteran of WW 2, Long time member of Norman-Barnes American Legion Post, 70. Life time member of American Legion Post 203 in Latonia, KY Private Graveside Serivces with Military Honors at Highland Cemetery. Preceded in death wife Loraine Dorsey Collins, son, Kenneth Collins, daughter, Carol Bundy. parents, Guy and Mildred Boyce Collins, Sr, special friend Betty Hammons, He is survived by daughter in law, Mary Collins Winston-Salem, NC, grandson, Jay (Jennifer) Collins, Clemmons, NC, granddaughter, Sara (Jason) Green, Toledo, OH, great grandchildren, Eli Green, Zach & Julie Collins, nephew, Jerry & Pat Ennis, New Albany, IN. and Betty's daughters, Pam, Brenda, and Beverly and families. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be expressed to any Veteran's Organization or , Celebration of Life will be held later at the American Legion Post 203 in Latonia, Ky. Allison & Rose Funeral Home. Covington, KY serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -