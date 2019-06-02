|
Guy Douglas Reinert born on July 8, 1959 to Janet Reinert and her late husband Raymond Reinert. He has two younger sisters: Kelly Reinert and Sherry Reinert. He was the beloved father of two, Morgen Reinert (Daughter) and Devin Reinert (Son). He also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Guy was a builder, entrepreneur, boater and avid beachgoer. He had a passion for working hard and doing things right. He was the prankster and always the life of the party. He passed away on May 23, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. May he be at peace and he is forever in our hearts.
We hope no matter where you are that you are enjoying just one more.
Forever and always love Eish and Biggen (Morgen and Devin).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019