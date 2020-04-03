|
Guy Michael "Mike" Cappel
Cincinnati - Guy Michael "Mike" Cappel passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. He was born August 4, 1947, on the West Side of Cincinnati. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 52 years, Deborah (nee Petrie) and three children, Michelle "Shelly" (Joe) Gillis and Harry (Nikki) and Pat (Debbie) Cappel. Amazing grandfather to Sam and Sophia Gillis; Kaitlyn, Madison, Brady and Allie Cappel; and Isabelle, Alaina and Clark Cappel. Brother to Terry, Jennifer, Jeff, Harriet, Don, and Larry and is preceded in death by his father, Harry, his mother, Rita and his younger brother, Joe. Mike was a proud graduate of Elder High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he was a varsity wrestler. Mike served selflessly as a teacher, coach and athletic director at St. Rita School for the Deaf for over 38 years. He was the epitome of a family man and demonstrated daily that family always comes first. His life was full of passion for his wife, his family, his friends, his faith and his beloved Cincinnati Reds. A Celebration of Life will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home is serving the family (rmdfuneralhome.com).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020