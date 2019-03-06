|
|
Gwen A. McCane (nee Varner)
Anderson Twp. - Gwen A. McCane (nee Varner) beloved mother of Lauren B. (Adam) Rinner and Ashley E. (Dustin Reed) McCane, dear daughter of Janet and the late Bill Varner, loving grandmother of Camille, devoted sister of Jeff Varner, Jody Clust, and Lori (John) O'Connell, former wife and dear friend of John McCane, faithful companion of Minnie and Holly, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mar. 4, 2019. Age 55 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. Mar. 9, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 5-8 PM. Memorials to the League for Animal Welfare.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019