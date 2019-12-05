|
|
Gwendolyn A. Kepler (nee Waddell)
Jacksonville Beach, FL - Gwendolyn "Glenna" A. Kepler (née Waddell),
Beloved wife of 62 yrs to the late Karl E. Kepler; Loving mother of Jennifer Mueller (Michael), Judith Alvey (Christopher), Kurt Kepler (Valarie), and Jill K. Campbell; Proud grandmother of Andrew Campbell, Erica Kepler, Luke Kepler, Steven (Katelin) Mueller, Brett Mueller, Reed Mueller, Alexis Alvey, and Nicholas Alvey; Sister of the late Lloyd (Opal) Waddell; Aunt of Gary (Nancy) Waddell and Randall (Joan) Waddell. Glenna was born April 10, 1928 to the late George and Stella Waddell of Covington, KY, and departed peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 91 in her Florida home. Glenna graduated from Holmes High School (Covington, KY) and the University of Kentucky where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington, KY. She was also a member of the Mothers of Twins Club, Baker Hunt Club, Kenton Heights Women's Club, a community sorority which supports , and the Ft. Mitchell Country Club. For many years Glenna was the financial manager for the family business, Karl E. Kepler, Inc. She loved floral arranging, interior decorating, golfing, supporting multiple charities, singing, music, and reading--especially poetry. Glenna resided in Kenton and Boone Counties of KY until she relocated to Jacksonville Beach, FL in 2015.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, a visitation and "Celebration of Life" service will be held from 1:00-2:30 at the Highland Cemetery Chapel, Ft. Mitchell, KY, with interment graveside immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington KY 41011 or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019