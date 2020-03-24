|
|
Gwendolyn Bettner
Forest Park - Gwendolyn E. (nee Evans) Bettner, beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Bettner. Devoted mother of Robert (Linda) Higgins. Loving grandmother of Scott (Keeley) Higgins and Robert Sean Higgins. Great grandmother of Audrey Hartmann, Finn Hartmann, Dorothy Higgins, Ian Collins and Sydney Higgins. Dear sister of Sharon Stewart, Jack Evans and Franklin Evans. Gwendolyn passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Because of the unfolding events, services will be in private for family. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020