Gwendolyn Schlesinger-Ferguson
Cincinnati - Gwendolyn Schlesinger-Ferguson, nee Schwarz, age 89, passed away May 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert Ferguson, devoted mother of Scott (Ann Marie) Schlesinger, Craig (Karen) Schlesinger, Neal (Emy) Schlesinger & Mark (Laura) Schlesinger, dear sister of the late Eleanore Speck & J. Donald Schwarz, loving grandmother of 10. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday, May 26, 10:00 A.M. Interment to following in New Jersey. Shiva will be observed Sunday only 1:00-5:00 P.M. at the residence of Craig & Karen Schlesinger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 24, 2019