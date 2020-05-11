H. Ann Fetick (nee O'Brien)
Norwood - Beloved wife of the late Ray (Bud) Fetick. Devoted mother of Martha, Joe (Cyndy), John (Tammy), Mary Jeanne, Jim (Lisa) Fetick, Meg (Rick) Williams, and Micki (Jeff) Spencer. Adored grandmother of 21 and loving great grandmother of 10. Dear sister-in-law of Pat O'Brien. Sister of the late Tom O'Brien, Bill and Ann O'Brien, Bob, Jeanne and Pattie Doud, Peg and Walter Stahl. Sister-in-law of the late Mary Gottmer, Betty McLain and Carolyn Voss. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Died May 9, 2020. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. If desired memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 17, 2020.