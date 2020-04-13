Resources
More Obituaries for H. Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor H. Desmond Cole


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor H. Desmond Cole Obituary
Pastor H Desmond Cole

Cold Spring - Pastor H Desmond Cole, age 90 of Cold Spring, KY passed away April 12, 2020. Pastor Cole was born April 23, 1929 in Johnson City, TN to Seth Cole and Connie Nave and was a graduate of the Cincinnati Bible Seminary. Over the years he had been a Pastor with Care Ministries International at several churches including Owensboro, KY Covenant Church, Newport, KY Covenant Christian Church, Buffalo Valley Church of Christ, Lexington, OH Church of Christ, Batavia, OH Church of Christ, and the Chilhowie, VA Church of Christ. Pastor Cole was preceded in death by his Wife Evelyn Cole in 2008 and is survived by 2 Sons Dennis Cole (Sheila) and Rick Cole (Deborah), 1 Sister Marcia Bolton (the late Warren), 10 Grandchildren, and 65 Great Grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Ministries International, PO Box 76093, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -