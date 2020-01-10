|
H. Diana Schmidt
Cincinnati - (nee Lawler) beloved wife of the late C. John "Jack" Schmidt, loving mother of Mary Ann Schmidt, C.J. (Betsy) Schmidt, Jane (Dave) Scupham, Matthew (Micki) Schmidt, and the late Cynthia (Herb) Gelhaus, grandmother of Carl (Rachel) and Emily Gelhaus, Mary Rose (Kevin) Radecki and Abby (Michael) Hile; Hope Schmidt, Virginia (Thom) Anderson, Peter (Melissa) Schmidt; Hannah and Will Scupham; Javier and Lucia Judy, great-grandmother of Jack, Grant, Paul, Luke Gelhaus; Olivia, Ben, Ryan, Connor Radecki; Lou, Gus, Ruth and Dorothy Hile, sister of Mary (the late Bill) Fogarty, and the late Jack (Jane) Lawler, Jim (Sylvia) Lawler, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Diana was a member of Cincinnati Woman's Club, Clifton Music Club and P.E.O. Diana passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at age 88. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January, 14, 2020 at St Monica St George, 328 W McMillan St. 45219, from 9:30am until Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Memorials may be directed to Franciscan Friars 1615 Vine St. 45202. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020