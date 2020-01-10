Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Monica St George,
328 W McMillan St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Monica St George,
328 W McMillan St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Diana Schmidt

Add a Memory
H. Diana Schmidt Obituary
H. Diana Schmidt

Cincinnati - (nee Lawler) beloved wife of the late C. John "Jack" Schmidt, loving mother of Mary Ann Schmidt, C.J. (Betsy) Schmidt, Jane (Dave) Scupham, Matthew (Micki) Schmidt, and the late Cynthia (Herb) Gelhaus, grandmother of Carl (Rachel) and Emily Gelhaus, Mary Rose (Kevin) Radecki and Abby (Michael) Hile; Hope Schmidt, Virginia (Thom) Anderson, Peter (Melissa) Schmidt; Hannah and Will Scupham; Javier and Lucia Judy, great-grandmother of Jack, Grant, Paul, Luke Gelhaus; Olivia, Ben, Ryan, Connor Radecki; Lou, Gus, Ruth and Dorothy Hile, sister of Mary (the late Bill) Fogarty, and the late Jack (Jane) Lawler, Jim (Sylvia) Lawler, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Diana was a member of Cincinnati Woman's Club, Clifton Music Club and P.E.O. Diana passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at age 88. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January, 14, 2020 at St Monica St George, 328 W McMillan St. 45219, from 9:30am until Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Memorials may be directed to Franciscan Friars 1615 Vine St. 45202. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -