H. Gordon Prather
Richmond, KY - H. Gordon Prather, age 85, passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 18, 2019, at Wuesthoff Hospice House in Rockledge, Florida. He was born on January 1, 1934 in Richmond, KY to Gilbert Prather and Virginia Ross of Paint Lick, KY. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was married to Sandi Shaver on August 20, 1959 and was predeceased by her in 2006. He worked in Cincinnati, OH at Richardson Merrell, before moving to Winchester KY to finish his career as a Purchasing Manager with Osram Sylvania. Those who knew Gordon respected him for his loyalty and steadfast support, and will miss his gentle way in everything but political opinion.
His loyalty extended to both University of Kentucky football and basketball, and he was probably quietly perturbed his eldest daughter attended UNC and became a Tar Heel fan. He is survived by one of his oldest friends, and the second love of his life, Jean Caudill, a son, Harold, two daughters, Anne and Elizabeth, a true friend of a son in law, Tom, and four grandsons. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Gordon are invited to the Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home, 1110 Barnes Mill Road, in Richmond KY for visitation from 12-2pm and a service at 2pm on Sunday April 14th.
To express condolences, please visit www.orpfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019