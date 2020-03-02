Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
H. Roscoe Adams

H. Roscoe Adams Obituary
H. Roscoe Adams, 96, formerly of Williamstown, passed away Sunday in Dalton, GA.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired minister having served at Fairview Christian Church, Williamstown and many other churches in KY, OH, and IN.

His wife, Dorothy Trumbo Adams, preceded him in death. Survived by 2 daughters: Sherry Carter of Dalton, GA and Sarah Harvey of Huntington, IN; a granddaughter: Claire Harvey of Huntington, IN; and a grandson: William Harvey of Huntington, IN. He was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
