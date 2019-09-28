|
Hagan Bentley
Covington - Hagan Bentley, age 87, of Covington, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a Korean Veteran and member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Hagan retired as an Assembler with Western Atlas. He was preceded in death by his wife - Wanda Brashear Bentley and two Brothers. He is survived by his son - Michael Bentley, daughter - Sondra Bentley, five brothers and one sister. Visitation 10-11 AM Tuesday and 11AM Funeral on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 all at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills. For private on-line condolences and directions , please visit swindler-currinfh.com. Memorials to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019