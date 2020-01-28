Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Blue Ash - age 72, passed away January 23, 2020, beloved wife of Dr. John Franks, loving mother of Steven Michael (Amanda) Franks, dear sister of Donna Ackerman and the late Eileen Gitelson, devoted grandmother of Zachary, Jordan, Rachael and Atticus. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Wednesday, January 29th, 12:00 Noon, burial will follow on Friday in Falls Church, Virginia at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the would be appreciated.

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
