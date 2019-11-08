Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Mason - nee Heyman, age 98, passed away November 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Arthur N. Hattenbach, devoted mother of Esther Bass and Edward (Shelley) Hattenbach, loving grandmother of Barbara Bass, Meryl Hattenbach and Brian Hattenbach, great grandmother of Ethan and Oren Watson and Leo Hattenbach. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Sunday, November 10, 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation or Cedar Village would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
