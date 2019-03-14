|
Hannah Henia Deutscher
Cincinnati - Hannah Henia Deutscher, age 90 , passed away March 13, 2019, beloved wife of the late Erwin Deutscher, devoted mother of Naomi Deutscher, Ruthie Deutscher (Christopher Sweeney) and E. Michael Deutscher, loving grandmother of Nora, Sarah and Ben Sweeney and Reuven Deutscher. Graveside sevices Friday, March 15, 1:00 P.M. at New Hope Cemetery, 5375 Sidney Rd., Cinti, OH 45238. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Shirley Nathan. In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions to or St. Margaret Hall would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019