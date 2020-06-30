Hannah Mary Corbett (nee Looney)
Cincinnati - known to her friends and family as Joan, passed away on Monday, June 29, at the age of 92. A native of Lisheen, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the mother of Bill (Judy), Susan, Mary Jean, and Dennis, and the grandmother of Lauren, Brendan, Conor, Mara, Liam, and Brigit. Dear sister of the late James Looney, the late Bridie (the late Tom) Stritch, the late Eileen (the late Jimmy) O'Connor, Mary (the late Bill) O'Sullivan, the late Margaret (the late Tim) Crowley, Sile Looney, and the late Kathy (the late Pat) Duggan. Services will be held in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, July 8. For more information and condolences please see fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Cincinnati - known to her friends and family as Joan, passed away on Monday, June 29, at the age of 92. A native of Lisheen, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the mother of Bill (Judy), Susan, Mary Jean, and Dennis, and the grandmother of Lauren, Brendan, Conor, Mara, Liam, and Brigit. Dear sister of the late James Looney, the late Bridie (the late Tom) Stritch, the late Eileen (the late Jimmy) O'Connor, Mary (the late Bill) O'Sullivan, the late Margaret (the late Tim) Crowley, Sile Looney, and the late Kathy (the late Pat) Duggan. Services will be held in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday, July 8. For more information and condolences please see fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.