Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Hannah Tucker Obituary
Dayton - Hannah Florence Tucker, 89, of Dayton, KY passed away at Woodcrest Nursing Home on January 3, 2020. She was the daughter of Elsa and Mamie (Parrish) Frederick, who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and loved canning and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Ray Tucker, whom she married in 1952. Her siblings; Elizabeth Frederick, Elmer Frederick, Bea Winkle, William Frederick, Leona Daugherty, Murel Winkle, Tom Frederick, Inez Gallagher and Helen Winkle also preceded her. She is survived by her son; Harry (Barb, preceded) Tucker and Michael (Carol Ann) Tucker. Daughters; Rachael (Mike) Kirby and Geraldine (Fred) Dickow. Brother; Donald Frederick. Along with 14 Grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
