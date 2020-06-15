Hannelore Roberts
Hannelore Roberts

Latonia -

Hannelore Roberts, 84, of Latonia, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a retired pet care groomer, member of the American Basenji Dog Club and preceded in death by her husband Willard Roberts in 2007.

Survived by a son Timothy Roberts Sr.; two daughters Christine McMillen and Karin Bahr; two sisters Gerti Sieber and Barbel Mittelstadt; five grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Visitation 11-1 PM and funeral 1 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry, KY. Face masks are encouraged.

Swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
