Hannelore RobertsLatonia -Hannelore Roberts, 84, of Latonia, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a retired pet care groomer, member of the American Basenji Dog Club and preceded in death by her husband Willard Roberts in 2007.Survived by a son Timothy Roberts Sr.; two daughters Christine McMillen and Karin Bahr; two sisters Gerti Sieber and Barbel Mittelstadt; five grandchildren and two great-grandsons.Visitation 11-1 PM and funeral 1 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry, KY. Face masks are encouraged.