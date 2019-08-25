Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
Harley F. Roush, age 80, passed away on August 22, 2019. He was the loving father of John (Linda) Roush, Donna (Jerry) King, and Patricia (Greg) Stoeckel, proud grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 4. He was the former husband of Barbara Roush, brother of Jerry Collins, Sherry Debruler, Linda Bright, Barbara Lou Chumbley, Patricia Doyle and the late John Roush, and was the brother in law of Betty Calhoun. A visitation will be Tuesday, 5:00 PM until time of service, 7:00 PM, all at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, Milford. If desired, memorials may be directed to the or Parkinsons Disease Rehabilitation Institute. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
