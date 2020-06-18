Harley L. Singleton
Camp Dennison - beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Bohl), loving father of Duane (Vickie) and Scott (Michelle) Singleton, Jean Melzer, devoted grandfather of Shaun Brooks, Ryan, Jonathon (Tina), Conner and Justin Singleton, great grandfather of 6, dear brother of William (Ann), and the late Kenneth and Raymond Singleton, Joyce "Boots" Iles, Passed June 16, 2020, age 89, Korean Conflict Marine Corps Veteran, Resident of Camp Dennison. Celebration of Life, 5 to 7PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020, Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Memorial Service, 10AM, Mon. June 22nd, Camp Dennison UM Church, 9976 Jackson St. 45111. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #450, 450 Victor Stier Dr. Milford 45150, Camp Dennison UM Church or American Cancer Society. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.