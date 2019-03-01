Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilligan's Funeral Home (Kenwood)
8225 Montgomery RD
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilligan's Funeral Home (Kenwood)
8225 Montgomery RD
Cincinnati, OH
Harold Albert Kautz Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Harold Albert Kautz Jr. Obituary
Harold Albert Kautz Jr

Byrdstown - Harold Albert Kautz Jr, of Byrdstown, TN, passed away Tuesday. Harold was born in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Harold Albert Kautz Sr and Elisabeth Rose (Burh) Kautz. He was a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church Albany Ky, and honorable veteran of the Korean conflict.

Harold is survived by his wife Georgia Kautz, 5 daughters, 2 sons, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He's proceeded in death by parents, wife of first marriage Betty Sue Kautz and brother Lawrence.

Family will receive friends and family Saturday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 at Gilligan's Funeral Home (Kenwood) 8225 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati. Service at 11:00, followed by procession to Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
