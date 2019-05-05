|
Harold Allen Tomes
Sycamore Twp. - Age 63, died unexpectedly Wednesday May 1, 2019. Father of Alex (Lyndsy), Sam and Cody Tomes. Grandfather of Leora. Son of Margaret (nee Hollingsworth) Tomes and the late Harold W. Tomes. Brother of Gloria (Mike) Smart and Robin (Darren) Toles.
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash: Funeral will be Wednesday May 8th at 10:00 am. Visitation is Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm. - 8:00 pm. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019