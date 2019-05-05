Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Tomes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Allen Tomes

Obituary Condolences

Harold Allen Tomes Obituary
Harold Allen Tomes

Sycamore Twp. - Age 63, died unexpectedly Wednesday May 1, 2019. Father of Alex (Lyndsy), Sam and Cody Tomes. Grandfather of Leora. Son of Margaret (nee Hollingsworth) Tomes and the late Harold W. Tomes. Brother of Gloria (Mike) Smart and Robin (Darren) Toles.

Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash: Funeral will be Wednesday May 8th at 10:00 am. Visitation is Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm. - 8:00 pm. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now