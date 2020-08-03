1/1
Harold "Jack" Bauer
1937 - 2020
Harold "Jack" Bauer

Venice, FL - Harold "Jack" Bauer, age 82, of Venice, FL, passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 26, 1937 to Harold J. "Whitie" Bauer and Aimee E. Bauer. He served in the US Navy Reserves from 1955 - 1963. Jack worked for the General Electric Co. as a Metallurgical Tech for the Cincinnati Research and Development Division for 43 years. After retiring from G.E., he worked at the Jack Nicholas Golf Course in Cincinnati and Calusa Lakes Golf Course in Nokomis.

Surviving family members include his wife of 62 years, Judith Anne Moon Bauer of Venice, FL; children Denise M. Bauer of Cincinnati, OH and H. Scott Bauer of Chagrin Falls, OH; grandchildren Ian R. and Quinn R. Nyberg, and Duncan M. and Henry J. Bauer; sister Barbara Bauer Rademaker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please direct memorial donations to the Venice Senior Friendship Center adult day care program, or to TideWell Hospice in Venice.

To share a memory of Jack or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
