Harold Brauer
Bellevue - Harold Charles Brauer Jr., 85, of Bellevue, passed away on October 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. He was a District Manager with Emery Air Freight before his retirement. Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Catholic order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time Harold loved to play golf and would be remembered as a "scratch golfer" to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Charles Brauer, Sr. and Alice (nee Sizelove) Brauer, sister, Shirley Larkin. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Judy Brauer of Bellevue, KY, daughter, Kathy (Mike) Buckley, son, Jeff (Tracy) Brauer, daughter, Shay Eldridge, son, Kurt (Michelle) Brauer, daughter, Melody Rogers, son, Chris (Andi) Giordullo, son, Steven (Nicole) Giordullo, brother, Bob Brauer, sister, Mary Kohorst, sister, Barb Frisby, 22 Grandchildren, 15, Great-Grandchildren. Guests will be asked to wear a facial covering while inside all facilities. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave) Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:05 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mother of God Church, (119 W. 6th St.) Covington, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the Mother of God Cemetery Covington, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.