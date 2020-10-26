1/1
Harold Brauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Brauer

Bellevue - Harold Charles Brauer Jr., 85, of Bellevue, passed away on October 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. He was a District Manager with Emery Air Freight before his retirement. Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Catholic order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time Harold loved to play golf and would be remembered as a "scratch golfer" to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Charles Brauer, Sr. and Alice (nee Sizelove) Brauer, sister, Shirley Larkin. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Judy Brauer of Bellevue, KY, daughter, Kathy (Mike) Buckley, son, Jeff (Tracy) Brauer, daughter, Shay Eldridge, son, Kurt (Michelle) Brauer, daughter, Melody Rogers, son, Chris (Andi) Giordullo, son, Steven (Nicole) Giordullo, brother, Bob Brauer, sister, Mary Kohorst, sister, Barb Frisby, 22 Grandchildren, 15, Great-Grandchildren. Guests will be asked to wear a facial covering while inside all facilities. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave) Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:05 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mother of God Church, (119 W. 6th St.) Covington, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the Mother of God Cemetery Covington, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved