Harold "Hal" Brown, age 89, passed away January 6, 2020, beloved husband of Elaine C. Brown, loving father of Betsy (Steve) Blumenthal, Alan (Christie) Brown, Natalie (Lou) Dennis, Beverly (Aaron) Lesser & Dina (Mustapha Houssein) Brown, dear brother of Estelle (Sanford) Katz & Bernard Brown. Cherished grandfather of 9 & great grandfather of 6.
Funeral services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Thursday, January 9, 12:30 PM. Interment following services at Rest Haven Memorial Park 10209 Plainfield Rd. Evendale, OH 45241.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The or would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020