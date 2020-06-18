Harold C. Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold C. Cook

Cincinnati - Harold C. Cook died peacefully June 15, 2020, at home in the New England Club in Cincinnati at the age of 99. Harold was the father of six children, Kathy (Jim) Teller, Wayne (Rhonda), Susan (deceased 2013), David (Jan), Janet (Joe) Cooper, and Jeff (Amy). Details about his life can be found at www.tpwhite.com. Visitation will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist church on Monday, June 22 at from 9:30 to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Freestore Foodbank or The Gary Sinise Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Hills United Methodist church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Hills United Methodist church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved