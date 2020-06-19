Harold C. Cook
Harold C. Cook died peacefully June 15, 2020, at home in the New England Club in Cincinnati at the age of 99. Harold was the father of six children, Kathy (Jim) Teller, Wayne (Rhonda), Susan (deceased 2013), David (Jan), Janet (Joe) Cooper, and Jeff (Amy). Details about his life can be found at www.tpwhite.com. Visitation will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church on Monday, June 22 from 9:30 to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Freestore Foodbank or The Gary Sinise Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.