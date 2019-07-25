|
Harold C. Fuhrmann
West Chester - Harold C. Fuhrmann, beloved husband of 62 years to Earlene M. (nee Dietz) Fuhrmann. Devoted mother of Barry (Rhonda) Fuhrmann, Jill (Dan) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Speed, Bruce Fuhrmann and Leigh Ann (Chris) White. Loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marlene (Marv) Rose, Carol (Ken) Witsken and Sr. Jerilyn Fuhrmann, O.S.F. Brother-in-law of Lois (late Tom) Beck. Harold passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. on Saturday (July 27) from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45217. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
