Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fuhrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold C. Fuhrmann

Add a Memory
Harold C. Fuhrmann Obituary
Harold C. Fuhrmann

West Chester - Harold C. Fuhrmann, beloved husband of 62 years to Earlene M. (nee Dietz) Fuhrmann. Devoted mother of Barry (Rhonda) Fuhrmann, Jill (Dan) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Speed, Bruce Fuhrmann and Leigh Ann (Chris) White. Loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marlene (Marv) Rose, Carol (Ken) Witsken and Sr. Jerilyn Fuhrmann, O.S.F. Brother-in-law of Lois (late Tom) Beck. Harold passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. on Saturday (July 27) from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45217. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now