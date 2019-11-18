|
|
Harold C. Young
Dayton, Kentucky - Harold C. Young, 97 died on November 17 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Fort Thomas, KY after a brief illness. Harold lived in Dayton, KY for many years. He was born August 7, 1922 in Putnam County, Indiana to William and Dorothy Young. Harold was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy from October 1942 until December 1945. Harold was a foreman at the RCA Company in Indianapolis and then Cincinnati until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; ten siblings; his wives Dora Nelson Young and Millie Kafel Young; grandson, Brian Wilson. Harold is survived by his daughters, Carol and Marsha Young; son, Gary (Rose) Young; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two siblings, Leona Morris and Fred (Cindy) Young; many nieces and nephews; two step daughters, Cathy Vickers and Sharon Wehmeyer Kafel; one step son, Gary (Denise) Kafel; six step grandchildren; and twelve step great grandchildren. Harold enjoyed bowling, watching sports, horseshoes, whittling and corn hole. A special thank-you to Pete Brockman for all the years of special care he gave Harold after Millie's passing. Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10 am -12 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Fort Thomas with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences and memories may be given to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019