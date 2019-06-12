|
|
Harold D. Certain
Cincinnati - 80, beloved husband of Judy Certain (nee Brewer); loving father of Doug Certain and Carmen Harmon; grandfather of Clayton, Kerra, and Christina Harmon; brother of Garland, Sherrie, and the late Joyce; passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. To send a condolence, or to sign the online guest book, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019