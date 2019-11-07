|
Harold Dean Gadd
Walton, KY - Harold Dean Gadd, age 74, of Walton, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Edgewood. He was a Farmer and a U.S. Army Veteran. Harold enjoyed playing the guitar, reading, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially family reunions and get togethers. His parents, Clarence Franklin and Rose Margaret McGuire Gadd; brother, Lonzo Gadd; and sister Trudy Gadd Grimme preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 52 years), Linda Lunsford Gadd; daughter, Denise Gadd Schmiade; sons, Garret Gadd and Dylan Flanagan; siblings, Norma Willis, Donny Gadd (Cindy), Amos Gadd (Janice), Dale Gadd (Stella), and Karen Napier (Paul); grandchildren, Katie Napier Gerrein (Bryan), Justin Gadd, Everardo Ramirez, Shayne Gadd, Haley Schmiade, Nate Gadd, Hunter Gadd, and Alivia Schmiade; and great grandson, Maverick Ramirez. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. Interment with military honors will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12 noon at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019