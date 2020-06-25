Harold Dean Werts
Harold Dean Werts

Sharonville - Harold Dean Werts Age 86, of Sharonville, died June 20. Devoted husband of Wanda (née Goade), father of Jeffrey (Arlene) and Timothy, and grandfather of Julianne and Dena. A veteran of the Navy, he was preceded in death by parents Harold W. and Jane Werts of Monroe, MI, and brothers Ken and Larry. Private services to be held for family. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati. www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
