Harold Dedman
Melbourne - Harold Dedman, 90, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. He graduated from Newport High School and retired from American Hardware Mutual as an Insurance Underwriter. Harold was a member of the Melbourne United Methodist Church and served in the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor "Boo" (nee Cummins) Dedman, parents, Roy and Mary Elizabeth (nee Bartlett) Dedman, and his brothers, Ralph Dedman and Seth Dedman. Harold is survived by his devoted children, Kim (Donald) Reynolds and Kevin Dedman, his loving granddaughters, Kendra (Justin) Humphrey and Kaitlyn (Daniel) Selby, his great-grandson, Ezra Selby, and his siblings, Wayne Dedman and Joyce Colvin. Due to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic, services for Harold will be private and his family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. Burial will take place at Mount Gilead Cemetery, Carthage, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Melbourne United Methodist Church, 1011 Mary Ingles Hwy., Melbourne, Kentucky 41059. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020