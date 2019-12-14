|
Harold Dennis Callen
Walton, KY - Harold Dennis "Denny" Callen, age 75, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born the son of the late Harold and Coella (Carpenter) Callen on January 17, 1944 in Florence, KY. Denny was a retired truck driver for Roadway Express and a member of Teamsters Local 100. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Denny was the world's biggest George Jones fan, who also liked drag racing, NASCAR, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexis Callen; and sister, Betty Lauer. He is survived by his two sons, Mike (Pam Raney-Kraft) Callen and Steve (Shelia) Callen; grandchildren, Myah Callen, Katie Callen, Steven Callen, and Kelly Callen; great granddaughter, Skyler Callen; sister, Janith Longo; and brother, Joe Callen. In keeping with his wishes, Denny will be cremated. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00PM until time of service at 7:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Memorial donations can be made in Denny's honor to New Banklick Baptist Church, 10719 Banklick Rd, Walton, KY 41094. For directions, to order flowers, to view the life tribute video, or leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019