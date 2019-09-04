|
Harold Dye
California, KY - Harold William Dye, age 62, of California, KY, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Harold was born the son of the late Oliver Henry and Barbara Ruth (Edwards) Dye on March 3, 1957 in Covington, KY. Harold worked as a welder for Sheet Metal Local 24. He was a member of Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church where he drove the church bus for many years. He was an avid gardener who loved to travel, boating, and fishing. Harold's greatest joy was spoiling his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rae Dye; and mother and father-in-law, Edgar Houston and Oma Lucille Walker. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Walker) Dye; children, Jesse Daniel Walker (Gina E.) Dye and Aimee Nichole (Brandon) Blythe; five grandchildren, David Edgar Dye, Rachel Elizabeth Dye, Laura Jillian Dye, Anna Claire Dye, and Ethan Thomas William Blythe; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church, 5336 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made in Harold's name to Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church, 5336 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. For directions, to order flowers, or leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019