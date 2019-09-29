Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church,
2014 Springdale
New Burlington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale
New Burlington, OH
Harold E. Gilson


1925 - 2019
Harold E. Gilson Obituary
Harold E. Gilson

Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 71 years of Janet (nee Guy). Loving father of Linda (William) Scroggin and Dan (Mary) Gilson. Grandfather of Amy (Jared) Cox, Mark, James, Jennifer, Christopher (Keri) and John James. Great grandfather of Samantha, Aubree, Megan, Madison, Lilly and Adalyn. Brother of Oweda Frederick and the late Robert, James and Harry Gilson. Harold passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at age 94. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale, New Burlington 45231, from 10 a.m. until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to s. Condolences a hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
