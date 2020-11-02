1/
Harold E. Lipscomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold E. Lipscomb

New Richmond - Harold E. Lipscomb, 85, of Bethel, OH, passed away on November 1, 2020, at his residence. Harold was born March 2, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Miles and Tillie Lipscomb. Harold was the loving husband of the late Betty Jean Lipscomb (nee Puckett). Beloved father of Michael Lipscomb (Wanda), Kathryn Newman, Linda Moore (Jake), Lisa Frasher, Robert Lipscomb (Laura), Diana Broughton (Jerry), and William Lipscomb. Grandfather of 9 grandchildren. Great-grandfather of 19 great-grandchildren. Great-great-grandfather of 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers; Miles, Robert, Richard, William, and John Lipscomb. A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of public funeral service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018 Washington DC, 20090. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Helton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved