Harold Edward DeWitt
1934 - 2020
Harold Edward DeWitt

Hot Springs Village - Harold Edward DeWitt, 85, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Cincinnati, Ohio, passed in peace on June 1st, 2020. He was born on August 24th, 1934, in Versailles, Illinois, to Lewis and Bertha (Wort) DeWitt. He served in both the National Guard and Army, worked for Litton Industries, was President of Cincinnati Data Systems Inc., and later Vice President of Borcherding Buick, before retiring in 1998 and moving to Hot Springs Village.

Harold enjoyed working outdoors, gardening and landscaping, playing golf, poker, bridge, and loved animals of all kinds, especially his dogs. He was the life of the party, known for his sharp wit and wicked sense of humor. He was generous, kind, compassionate, and extremely bright. He will be missed by all, especially those whose lives he uplifted with his humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Velma DeWitt, daughter Cynthia DeWitt, son Steven DeWitt, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his son James DeWitt, parents Lewis and Bertha DeWitt, brother Robert DeWitt, son-in-law Gregory Chapman, and grandson Nathan Chapman.

A private ceremony for immediate family will be held, and he will be inurned at Subiaco Abbey Monastery, Ouachita Mountains, Arkansas. Online condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Arkansas Hospice for their kindness, compassion and empathy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to:

Arkansas Hospice Foundation

14 Parkstone Circle

Little Rock, Arkansas 72116




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedarvale Funeral Home & Cemetery
200 Minorca Rd
Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
(501) 922-6100
