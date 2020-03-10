|
Harold Edward Neiser, Jr., (Harry)
Newport News, VA - Harold Edward Neiser, Jr., (Harry), 70, of Newport News, VA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Harold was a native of Dayton, KY, had a career serving his country in the Air Force from which he retired, and ultimately settled in Virginia. He was a dedicated Catholic and family man!! His ultimate lesson to his children is to love one another. He enjoyed working on cars. He was a Dodge Man.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Neiser, Sr.; his sister, Carolyn Wright; and his niece, Erica Ehlman. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carmen A. Neiser (nee Jones) of Newport News, VA; mother, Rose Marie Neiser; daughter, Olivia (Charlie) Shelor; Son, Ethan (Erica) Neiser; daughter, Sylvia (Doug) White; son, Tristan Neiser; brother Dan (Jane) Neiser; sister, Ruth (Jim) Kevill, brother, Ray (Donna) Neiser; sister, Diane (Bruce) Roberts; brother, Paul (Margie) Neiser; sister, Teresa (Mike) Kraft; sister, Barb (Jeff) Arlinghaus; sister, Kathy (Rob) Maushart; grandchildren, Claudia, Emily, Mary, Veronica, Harry, Jacob, Holly; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bethel Manor Chapel of Langley Air Force Base. Burial with full military honors was held after the service in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Harold's love and respect for his sister and father, donations can be made to The Eggstrong Foundation for cancer research at https://www.eggstrong.org/events/.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020