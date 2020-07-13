1/1
Harold Eugene Durbin Sr.
Harold Eugene Durbin, Sr.

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Durbin. Loving father of U.S. Army veteran Harold Eugene Durbin, Jr., Msgt,USAF,RET Jeffrey Wayne (Salli) Durbin, Sherrie Glasgow, Kimberly Garner, USAF,RET Michael (Joy) Durbin, Kelly (David) Chiarini, Shawn Durbin, Beth Ann Lang and the late Dale Patrick Durbin; father-in-law of Peggy Durbin. Loving grandfather of John Smith, Jeffrey Wayne (Candi) Durbin II, Christina (Tom) Orsini, Phillip (Becky) Durbin, Christopher Durbin, Danielle Glasgow, Anita Holmes, Jason (Tricia) Glasgow, Leslie (Doug) Swanson, Patrick (Faith) Durbin, Amber (Mike) Jacobs, Andrea Current, Ryan Current, Madison Chiarini, Paige Chiarini, Tyler Durbin, Caitlyn Lang, Hailey Lang and the late Justin Tyler Garner. Dear brother of Joyce Gross, Aleene Holt, Rosemary Steil, Deanna Durbin-Dietrich and the late Roy (Bud) and Mike Durbin. Great-grandfather of 43; and great-great-grandfather of 8. Harold passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Sarasota Florida at the age of 85 years. Harold is returning home to Cincinnati, Ohio for a private family service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Vine Street Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
