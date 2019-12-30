Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Harold F. Blocher Sr.


1927 - 2019
Harold F. Blocher, Sr.

Highland Heights - Harold F. Blocher Sr., 92, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on December 27, 2019. Harold was born November 14, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to Frederick and Elisabeth Makkens Blocher. Harold attended Highlands High School, Ft. Thomas and the Northern Kentucky Vocational College. He was a proud United States Army Veteran of WWII in the signal corp taking care of communications. Harold worked for AT&T for 25 yrs. He was a volunteer for 70 years for the Cincinnati Red Cross, an Amateur Radio Operator (W4YWH), a Founding member of the Northern Kentucky Amateur Club, a member of the Queen City Emergency Net Amateur Radio Club, and started Bluegrass Communications in 1960. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (nee Owens) Blocher. Harold is survived by his Daughter, Wendy Blocher, Sons, Harold F. (Karen) Blocher II, Robert (Kim) Blocher, and Douglas Blocher, 9 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky followed by the service at 12:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Persimmon Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
