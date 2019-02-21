Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home
3183 Linwood Ave.
Mt. Lookout, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rose Catholic Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Cincinnati - Harold D. "Hoot" Hiatt passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at age 56. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Margaret "Meg" Hiatt (nee Brodberger); his dearest stepmother, Marjorie Motch; sisters, Christine (Brian) Johnson and Cynthia Hiatt; stepsisters, Kate (Andy) Summers and Margo (Rob) Yessner; and many adoring nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Brandy. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Hiatt and mother, Jenni Hiatt (nee Fennell). Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout on Friday, February 22, from 5-7 PM. Complementary valet service provided. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Saturday, February 23, at 12:10 PM. Memorial donations may be sent to World Literacy Foundation, PO Box 44, Grandville, MI 49468. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
