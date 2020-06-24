Harold Jameson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Jameson

Lawrenceburg - Harold passed away on Tues. Harold was a Army Air Corp veteran of WWII. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Paulette) Jameson; daughter, Jean Banta; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Edna Jameson; wife, Ruth Jameson; son, Chris Jameson; and 2 sisters, Laura Mae Giffin, Vernadine Gould. Visitation will be on Fri from 11 am to 12 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be immediately following at Greendale Cemetery. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved